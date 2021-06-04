Pitcairn Co. Buys 253 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 220,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.