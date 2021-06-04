PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0492 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,624.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000878 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,558,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

