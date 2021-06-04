Piper Sandler Trims LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price to $98.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

