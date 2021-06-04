Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of CGC opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.