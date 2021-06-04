PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of PGP opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

