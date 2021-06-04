PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on July 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

