Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18. Phreesia has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

