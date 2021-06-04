Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $49.04 on Friday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

