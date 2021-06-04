Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of PHR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

