PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.27. Approximately 14,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 842,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $686.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,724 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 986,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

