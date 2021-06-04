Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Head to Head Comparison

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Ardmore Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.56 $5.19 million $1.05 4.85 Ardmore Shipping $220.06 million 0.66 -$6.05 million $0.02 220.00

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardmore Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Performance Shipping and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ardmore Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.11%. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Ardmore Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Ardmore Shipping -10.51% -4.43% -1.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Ardmore Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

