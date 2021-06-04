PEPS Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $141.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $167,384.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00021830 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00192368 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,208,780 coins and its circulating supply is 44,968,611 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.