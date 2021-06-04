Pepemon Pepeballs Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $230,395.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $77.00 or 0.00208750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00078170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00990859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.84 or 0.09783185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00051651 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

