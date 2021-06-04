Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEBO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $639.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.