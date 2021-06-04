PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

