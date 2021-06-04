Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.37.

Shares of PPL opened at C$38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.75. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

