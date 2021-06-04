Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Capital One Financial comprises 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,067,988. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.03. 44,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.87. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.