Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 2.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 96,605 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $63.57. 176,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.