Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.48. 6,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $289.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

