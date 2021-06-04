PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.18. 76,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $307.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

