Pantos Market Cap Reaches $5.02 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Pantos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $10,870.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pantos has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00067009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00305014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00250609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.01160831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,841.01 or 0.99729372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,494,540 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars.

