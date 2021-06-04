Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.