PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.85. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.29.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

