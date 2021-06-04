Ownership Capital B.V. Invests $39.04 Million in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276,044 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,035,000. AppFolio accounts for about 0.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in AppFolio by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AppFolio by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

APPF opened at $133.65 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.09.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

