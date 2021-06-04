Ownership Capital B.V. Has $385.96 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 109.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 5.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.69% of Illumina worth $385,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Illumina by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $404.58 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.