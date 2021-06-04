Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

