Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $197,719,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $170,032,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

