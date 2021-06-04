Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Shares of OESX opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $181.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.49.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

