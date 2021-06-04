Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

OESX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

