Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.72. 347,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,294,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $241.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

