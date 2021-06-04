Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 130 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after buying an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

