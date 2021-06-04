Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

