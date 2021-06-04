Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uxin were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the first quarter worth $9,445,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Uxin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Uxin by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 879,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38. Uxin Limited has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

