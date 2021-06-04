Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

TNDM stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,933 shares of company stock worth $18,892,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

