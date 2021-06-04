Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a report released on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,959 shares of company stock worth $585,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

