Open Platform (OPEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $57,467.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00079398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.01011664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.14 or 0.10056860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052505 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

