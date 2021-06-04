Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $738,252.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00078601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.01012759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.91 or 0.09853950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

