Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Sells $98,365.29 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OOMA opened at $19.30 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $447.97 million, a PE ratio of -160.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ooma by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.