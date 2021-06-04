Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 32,683 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 32,683 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $476,844.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,893,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,047,011.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,724. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

