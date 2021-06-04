Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.05.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

