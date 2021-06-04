Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,015,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 29th total of 3,166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 647.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $26.21 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

