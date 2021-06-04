Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,507 ($32.75).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 660,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,819,595 shares of company stock worth $5,512,780,175.

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,838.30 ($24.02) on Friday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,045.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.31.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

