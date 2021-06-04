Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.20

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $94.33, with a volume of 345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

OAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,177,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

