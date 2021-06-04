Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Now Covered by Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,904,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,946,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

