Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 2,714,303 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,065.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $700,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $182.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

