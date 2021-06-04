Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 245,431 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director James George Robinson bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,512,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

