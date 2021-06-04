Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.43 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

