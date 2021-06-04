Nvwm LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

