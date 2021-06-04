Nvwm LLC Grows Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16,416.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.Truist dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

EXAS opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

