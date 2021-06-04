Nvwm LLC Buys 217 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,605,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

